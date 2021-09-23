Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,053 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $116,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after acquiring an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $631.26. 83,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $639.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.17. The company has a market cap of $300.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

