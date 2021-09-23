Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAVVF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.47.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. 19,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,618. The company has a market cap of $862.55 million, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.