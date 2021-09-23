AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Declares Stock Repurchase Program

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACM traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 1,814,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

