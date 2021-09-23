Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce $609.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.66 million.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.