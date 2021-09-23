Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 431,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,471,692 shares.The stock last traded at $120.56 and had previously closed at $114.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Affirm from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.21.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion and a PE ratio of -47.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter worth $37,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.