Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stake Reduced by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund trimmed its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,910 shares during the quarter. Agora comprises about 1.5% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund owned 1.28% of Agora worth $56,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in API. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agora by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agora by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,209 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agora by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,379,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 606,094 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.70 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on API shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

