Alchemix (ALCX) Hits Market Capitalization of $71.65 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Alchemix has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $252.59 or 0.00564911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $71.65 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00055976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00126805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044490 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.