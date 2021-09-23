Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Tops $45.56 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $45.56 million and $3.52 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,458,420 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

