Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 241.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 101.9% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.68. The company had a trading volume of 618,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,761,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $409.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.