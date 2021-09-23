Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $735.49

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $735.49 and last traded at $735.06, with a volume of 9383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $716.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $687.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $619.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

