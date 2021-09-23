Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,582 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up about 0.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 1.16% of Alliant Energy worth $161,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 6,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,897. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

