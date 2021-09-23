Alpha Impact (IMPACT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.75 Million

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.75 million and $7,804.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00073963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00112943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00166360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.25 or 1.00368996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.69 or 0.07018464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.61 or 0.00816355 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Coin Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

