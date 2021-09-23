Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is L & S Advisors Inc’s 7th Largest Position

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,819.05. 28,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,756.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,457.74. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.