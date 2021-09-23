Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $22.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,828.33. The stock had a trading volume of 35,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,756.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,457.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

