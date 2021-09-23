Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,830.53. The company had a trading volume of 18,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,584. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,756.23 and its 200-day moving average is $2,457.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.