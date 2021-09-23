Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $31,709,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,532,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,776 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,986,192. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $350.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

