Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 6,225 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after buying an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,034,733 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,887,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,827,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,257,807,000 after buying an additional 2,134,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.41. 208,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,362,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

