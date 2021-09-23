Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.09

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.09 and traded as low as $65.29. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 53,175 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

