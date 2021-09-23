Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post $111.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.20 billion and the highest is $116.00 billion. Amazon.com posted sales of $96.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $475.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.76 billion to $484.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $563.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $549.82 billion to $583.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,425.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

