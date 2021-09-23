Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,425.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,348.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

