Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,308,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 24,509,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.96 and had previously closed at $2.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Get Ambev alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Ambev by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.