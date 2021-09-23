AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.
