AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMC. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326,035 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

