Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,044,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,993 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,604. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

