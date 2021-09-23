Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 11,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $316,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,748,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,299,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

