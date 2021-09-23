Analysts Expect Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core & Main’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Core & Main will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core & Main.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10.

Several analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Core & Main stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.73.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core & Main (CNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.