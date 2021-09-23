Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings. Genpact posted sales of $935.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

G opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Genpact has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 50.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,636,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genpact by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,950,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $39,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

