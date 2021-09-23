Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.14). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.26% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIRS. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 856,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,309,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.06.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.