Analysts Expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Snap reported sales of $678.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full-year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.32 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. Snap has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,584,895.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,391,197 shares of company stock valued at $325,418,969.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap (SNAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.