Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.22). Teladoc Health posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 384.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,738.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 30,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,904 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $138.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

