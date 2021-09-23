ANON (ANON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $43,245.36 and $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00070532 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00113949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002747 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.