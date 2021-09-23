Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

AAPL stock opened at $145.85 on Thursday. Apple has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

