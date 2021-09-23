APYSwap Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $251,135.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, APYSwap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00112865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.06 or 0.00165526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,660.97 or 0.99824807 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.82 or 0.06988971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.65 or 0.00799415 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

