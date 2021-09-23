ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $8.11. 139,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,787. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

