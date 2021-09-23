Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 44.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 69.1% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $57,224.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,179,380 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

