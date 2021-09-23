Arqma Price Hits $0.0594 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 51.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $639,280.40 and approximately $69,597.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arqma has traded 80.6% higher against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,798,309 coins and its circulating supply is 10,753,765 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

