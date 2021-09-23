ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,967.69 ($77.97).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.59) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,279 ($42.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,990.82 ($39.08) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,738.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,666.33.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.