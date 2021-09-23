AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,674 ($113.33) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £134.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,397.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,016.41.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

