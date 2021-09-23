Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 2.98% of Atmos Energy worth $375,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.87. 6,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,626. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.