Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Price Up 9%

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)’s share price rose 9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 10,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,250,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,051,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

