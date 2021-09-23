Audius (AUDIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.86 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00005047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $917.04 million and approximately $31.86 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00055770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00126272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012678 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00044478 BTC.

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

