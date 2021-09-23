Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 87,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $2,101,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,500 shares of company stock worth $6,199,500. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $24.18.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

