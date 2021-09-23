Automata Network Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $173.48 million and approximately $37.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00073229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00112146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00165125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,521.45 or 1.00197819 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.46 or 0.06989003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.46 or 0.00802239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

