Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Hits $10.56 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.56 million and $518,390.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00112567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00165704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,642.34 or 0.99771511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.18 or 0.06964376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.98 or 0.00804524 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

