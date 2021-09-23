AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Update

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 263,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. AutoWeb has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.24.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

