Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AVGR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 105.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $423,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

