Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Shares of AVGR opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 105.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $423,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
