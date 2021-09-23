Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Avnet worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avnet by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

