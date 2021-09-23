B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

