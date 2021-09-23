B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $348.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,642. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

