B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises approximately 1.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $13,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CSM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05.

