B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.15 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.64. The company had a trading volume of 68,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,664. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.10 and a one year high of $267.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.